Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

