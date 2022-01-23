Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.05. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $1,738,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

