Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.05. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $1,738,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.