Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $494,280.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $438,400.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.