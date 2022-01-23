David Bernstein Sells 7,670 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE CUK opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.
CUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
