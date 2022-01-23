David Bernstein Sells 7,670 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CUK opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

CUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

