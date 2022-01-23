Defis Network (DFS) Market Cap Tops $455,229.81

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Defis Network has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Defis Network has a total market cap of $455,229.81 and approximately $86,535.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Defis Network Coin Profile

Defis Network is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

