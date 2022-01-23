Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.64.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

