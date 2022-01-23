Deri Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $467,881.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $467,881.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.97 or 0.06963783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,794.63 or 1.00027893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 108,836,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.