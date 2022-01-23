DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $68.49 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00007286 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $68.49 million and $1.55 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.