Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Joint stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.16. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $111.06.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
