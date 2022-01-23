Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.16. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

