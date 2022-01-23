Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,363 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

