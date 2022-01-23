Deutsche Bank AG Sells 74,032 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

