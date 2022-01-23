Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 1,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 440,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

