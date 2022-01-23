Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $450.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $655.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average of $449.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.