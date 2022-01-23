Devro’s (DVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 165.20 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The stock has a market cap of £359.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.37.

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

