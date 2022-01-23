DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,469,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in DexCom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 263,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.75.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $422.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

