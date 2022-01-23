DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $575.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $583.75.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $422.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.