DG Capital Management LLC Acquires 101,610 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,610 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 4.2% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 667,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,203,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265,640 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

