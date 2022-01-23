DG Capital Management LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOKM opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.