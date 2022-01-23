DG Capital Management LLC Purchases 201,758 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the period. Blueknight Energy Partners comprises approximately 2.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 7.69% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BKEP stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $145.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.26. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 62.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

