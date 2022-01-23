Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) versus Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Financial Review

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.46 -$16.68 million ($0.13) -1.00 Versus Systems $1.39 million 18.26 -$5.78 million ($0.91) -2.27

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digerati Technologies. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -92.50% N/A -80.99% Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digerati Technologies and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.