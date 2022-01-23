Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $175.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.95. 1,825,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,985. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

