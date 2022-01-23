Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance makes up 14.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 7.18% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $68,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 49.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCSF stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

