Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,195,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

