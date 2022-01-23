Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.91.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $195.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $194.72 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

