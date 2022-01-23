Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $84.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.
Shares of DIN opened at $62.75 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
