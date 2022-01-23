Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $84.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of DIN opened at $62.75 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

