Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings per share of $3.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $5.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $15.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $15.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

DFS stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

