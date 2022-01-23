Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $126.23 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

