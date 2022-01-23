DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.94.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.21. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,657,286 shares of company stock worth $2,144,317,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.