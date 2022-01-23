Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

