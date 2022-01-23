Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NYSE DRQ opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,822 shares of company stock worth $1,583,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

