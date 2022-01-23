DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Increased to $1,650.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

