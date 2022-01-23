DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $402,651.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $8.60 or 0.00024295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $402,651.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

