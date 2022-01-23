Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.24 ($44.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.