Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Sells C$11,780.00 in Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$11,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$71,920.

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$118.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.29.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

