E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Geron by 52,808.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Geron by 73.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Geron by 72.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 17.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Geron by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of GERN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.