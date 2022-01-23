E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $151,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $635,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 736.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 43.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

