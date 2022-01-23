E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $1,632,443.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,063. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

