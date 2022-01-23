Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

