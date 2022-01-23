Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $505,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.24 and its 200-day moving average is $406.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

