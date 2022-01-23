Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

