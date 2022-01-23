Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 54.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

