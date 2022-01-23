easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.30) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.82) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.62) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.98).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 628.20 ($8.57) on Thursday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 564.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 691.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

