EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 1,585.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 666,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 156.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 542,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 25.8% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 73.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 577,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 243,906 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

