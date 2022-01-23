Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

LON ECO opened at GBX 26 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.48). The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.83. The firm has a market cap of £51.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

