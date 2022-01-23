Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on the stock.
LON ECO opened at GBX 26 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.48). The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.83. The firm has a market cap of £51.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
