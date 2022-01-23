Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.92.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.02 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.