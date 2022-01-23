Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $198.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.
ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.92.
Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $194.02 and a twelve month high of $238.93.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
