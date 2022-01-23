Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $198.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.92.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $194.02 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

