Edgewood Management LLC Has $2.32 Billion Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 3.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $2,323,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,378.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,662.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,768.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,989.00.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.