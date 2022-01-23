Edgewood Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

