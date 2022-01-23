Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

