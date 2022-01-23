Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 607 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 809.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.11 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,975 shares of company stock worth $28,427,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.